Home / World News / Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 17, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked sensitive information about the history of the Vietnam War, which was known as the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday.

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked sensitive information about the history of the Vietnam War, which was known as the 'Pentagon Papers', died on Friday (Local Time) in his home in Kensington, California.

Daniel Ellsberg (AFP)
Daniel Ellsberg (AFP)

Taking to Twitter, Robert Ellsberg, Daniel's son said, "My dear father, #DanielEllsberg, died this morning June 16 at 1:24 a.m., four months after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. His family surrounded him as he took his last breath. He had no pain and died peacefully at home."

After Ellsberg disclosed the document, Supreme Court passed the order on press freedoms and enraged the Nixon administration -- serving as the catalyst for a series of White House-directed burglaries and "dirty tricks" that snowballed into the Watergate scandal.

READ | Jake Teixeira: The 'super quiet' Air Guard behind explosive US intel leak

The family confirmed his death in a statement.

Earlier, on March 1, Ellsberg announced in an email to his friends and supporters that he had pancreatic cancer and had declined chemotherapy, reported The Washington Post.

Whatever time he had left, he said, would be spent giving talks and interviews about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the perils of nuclear war and the importance of First Amendment protections.

Ellsberg, a Harvard-educated Midwesterner with a PhD in economics, was in some respects an unlikely peace activist. He had served in the Marine Corps after college, wanting to prove his mettle, and emerged as a fervent cold warrior while working as an official at the Defense Department, a military analyst at the Rand Corp. and a consultant for the State Department, which dispatched him to Saigon in 1965 to assess counterinsurgency efforts, as per The Washington Post.

Crisscrossing the Vietnamese countryside, where he joined American and South Vietnamese troops on patrol, he became increasingly disillusioned by the war effort, concluding that there was no chance of success.

He went on to embrace a life of advocacy, which extended from his 1971 leak of the Pentagon Papers -- a disclosure that led Henry Kissinger, President Richard M. Nixon's national security adviser, to privately brand him "the most dangerous man in America" -- to decades of work advocating for press freedoms and the anti-nuclear movement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pentagon
pentagon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out