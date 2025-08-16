Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Danish train moving at 'relatively high speed' when hit farm truck: Police

AFP |
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 04:43 pm IST

A 60-year-old woman was killed and five of the 27 injured were in critical condition, police said.

Danish police said Saturday that an express train that hit a farm truck killing one person and injuring 27 was travelling at a "relatively high speed" when the collision happened.

Police officers inspect the passenger train derailed in an accident on its way to Soenderborg at the village of Bjerndrup between Kliplev and Tinglev is pictured in south-western Denmark.(AFP)
The drivers of the train and the truck are both among the critically injured from Friday's accident on a railway crossing at Bjerndrup in southwest Denmark.

The train was travelling from Copenhagen to the western town of Sonderborg. The truck carrying agricultural waste was crossing the railway at a point where there was no barrier, according to police.

The train was travelling at "a relatively high speed" at the time of the accident, police told a press conference.

The investigation would determine whether the light and sound signals at the crossing had worked at the time of the collision, authorities said.

TV2 television said that in July a 24-year-old driver was killed at a similar crossing three kilometres (two miles) away when his car was hit by a train.

