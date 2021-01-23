IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ‘Dark Money’ helped pave Joe Biden’s path to the White House
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

‘Dark Money’ helped pave Joe Biden’s path to the White House

That amount of dark money dwarfs the $28.4 million spent on behalf of his rival, former President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST

President Joe Biden benefited from a record-breaking amount of donations from anonymous donors to outside groups backing him, meaning the public will never have a full accounting of who helped him win the White House.

Biden’s winning campaign was backed by $145 million in so-called dark money donations, a type of fundraising Democrats have decried for years. Those fundraising streams augmented Biden’s $1.5 billion haul, in itself a record for a challenger to an incumbent president.

That amount of dark money dwarfs the $28.4 million spent on behalf of his rival, former President Donald Trump. And it tops the previous record of $113 million in anonymous donations backing Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012.

Democrats have said they want to ban dark money as uniquely corrupting since it allows supporters to quietly back a candidate without scrutiny. Yet in their effort to defeat Trump in 2020, they embraced it.

For example, Priorities USA Action Fund, the super political action committee that Biden designated as his preferred vehicle for outside spending, used $26 million in funds originally donated to its nonprofit arm, called Priorities USA, to back Biden. The donors of that money do not have to be disclosed.

Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, was unapologetic. “We weren’t going to unilaterally disarm against Trump and the right- wing forces that enabled him,” he said in a statement.

Campaign finance laws, in theory, are supposed to limit the influence big money has over politicians. But the system has gaping loopholes, which groups backing Biden and other candidates, have exploited.

“He benefited from it,” said Larry Noble, a former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission.

A Biden spokesman did not immediately respond to attempts to seek comment.

His campaign called for banning some types of nonprofits from spending money to influence elections and requiring that any organization spending more than $10,000 to influence elections to register with the FEC and disclose its donors.

Biden raised more than $1 billion for his campaign, which can accept donations of up to $2,800 per election from individuals. That included $318.6 million from donors who gave less than $200 each. The rest of the money Biden raised came from donors with pockets deep enough to give as much as $825,000, with that money being divided among the Democratic National Committee and 47 state parties.

Dark money is not the biggest source of cash to campaigns. Wealthy donors can write eight-figure checks to super-PACs, Noble pointed out. Joint fundraising committees that raise money for campaigns and parties can bring in chunks of $830,500.

Donors who want to avoid disclosure can give to political nonprofits, like Defending Democracy Together, which spent $15.6 million backing Biden, and aren’t required to disclose their contributors to the FEC. Donors can also give money to a nonprofit that in turn gives the money to a super-PAC, like Priorities USA did. Candidates and their campaigns can’t coordinate spending with such groups under federal law.

And that lack of disclosure worries reform groups.

Big donors -- individuals or corporations -- who contributed anonymously will have the same access to decision makers as those whose names were disclosed, but without public awareness of who they are or what influence they might wield.

“The whole point of dark money is to avoid public disclosure while getting private credit,” said Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, which advocates for reducing the influence of money on politics. “It’s only dark money to the public.”

Battleground Attack Ads

Overall, Democrats in this election cycle benefited from $326 million in dark money, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That was more than twice the $148 million that supported Republican groups. Some of the Democratic groups that relied on dark money in whole or in part spent heavily on early ads attacking Trump in critical battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The groups started spending while Biden’s relatively cash-poor campaign was struggling to raise money for the primaries.

Future Forward PAC, a super-PAC that spent $104 million backing Biden, got $46.9 million from Facebook Inc. co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, $3 million from Twilio Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lawson and $2.6 million from Eric Schmidt of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google. But its biggest source of funds was its sister nonprofit, Future Forward USA Action, which contributed $61 million. The names of those who put up the $61 million don’t have to be disclosed.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit that sponsors progressive advocacy, donated a total of $55 million in the 2020 election cycle to Democratic super-PACs, including Priorities USA Action Fund and Future Forward PAC, FEC records show. That total was much more than the $3 million it gave in 2018.

Amy Kurtz, executive director of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, said the surge of money to the group, which doesn’t disclose the names of its donors, included people who previously gave to Republicans or had not been engaged in politics.

The flood of dark money to Democrats and progressive groups has complicated their effort to reform the system.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, has blamed dark money for persuading Republicans to block legislation to address climate change and assuring judges who share their views are appointed to the courts.

“Dark money is toxic to democracy – period,” Whitehouse said in a statement. “The fact that progressive groups have learned to fight back using similar tactics is no excuse for continuing the plague of dark money in America.”

Kurtz says her group would prefer rules that eliminated dark money.

“We have lobbied in favor of reform to the current campaign finance system,” she said, referring to H.R. 1, an election reform measure Democrats have proposed that includes more rigorous disclosure of donors to political nonprofits, “but we remain equally committed to following the current laws to level the playing field for progressives.”

Even Cecil, who runs the super-PAC supporting Biden, said the group supports reform.

“We still look forward to the day when unlimited money and super- PACs are a thing of the past,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden white house office
app
Close
e-paper
The Trump scion had also started his own website at the beginning of January citing restrictions and censoring of free speech as the reason.(AP file photo)
The Trump scion had also started his own website at the beginning of January citing restrictions and censoring of free speech as the reason.(AP file photo)
world news

'That's why I Joined Telegram': Donald Trump Jr's announcement on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Don Jr’s Telegram bio designates him as the executive vice president of his father’s company, a father, and an outdoorsman. His channel has already raked in a total of 723K members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

‘Dark Money’ helped pave Joe Biden’s path to the White House

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:04 PM IST
That amount of dark money dwarfs the $28.4 million spent on behalf of his rival, former President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Hours after taking office, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign promise to cancel the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Later that day his Interior Department mandated that only top agency leaders could approve new drilling permits over the next two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy(Twitter)
Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy(Twitter)
world news

Italian king's heir apologises for monarchy's Holocaust role

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:06 PM IST
"I condemn the 1938 racial laws, all of whose weight I still feel on my shoulders to this day, and with me the whole royal house," 48-year-old Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy said of his great-grandfather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilians have grown increasingly irate at the slow pace of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which began last weekend but remains blighted with few vaccines to inoculate the country's 210 million people.(Reuters)
Brazilians have grown increasingly irate at the slow pace of Brazil's vaccine rollout, which began last weekend but remains blighted with few vaccines to inoculate the country's 210 million people.(Reuters)
world news

Jair Bolsonaro's support falls but a majority reject impeachment, polls show

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:03 PM IST
According to one of the polls, Bolsonaro's administration was rated as bad or terrible by 40% of respondents, up from 32% in an early-December survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police on Saturday detained over 1,300 protesters, including Navalny's wife, according to protest monitor OVD Info(AP)
Police on Saturday detained over 1,300 protesters, including Navalny's wife, according to protest monitor OVD Info(AP)
world news

Russia accuses US embassy of publishing Navalny supporters' 'protest routes'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The embassy had distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests. The embassy said Saturday it was following the rallies, adding that Washington supported "the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression."
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Will reverse Trump's immigration policies' Biden to Mexican president

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Biden outlined his plan to reduce migration in the call by focusing on "addressing its root causes," the readout states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A volunteer who assists medical workers receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/Files(REUTERS)
A volunteer who assists medical workers receives a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Italy to rethink Covid-19 vaccine roll out if supply problems persist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The country already had to cut its daily inoculations by more than two thirds because of delays in deliveries of shots from Pfizer Inc, the head of Italy's higher health council Franco Locatelli said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, there are no helicopters patrolling the skies, no protesters trying to outwit security forces sealing off the Alpine resort(AP)
This year, there are no helicopters patrolling the skies, no protesters trying to outwit security forces sealing off the Alpine resort(AP)
world news

Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year

Reuters, Davos
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  • The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers, and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and Covid-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK, which has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people as possible a first dose of vaccine quickly.(AP)
The UK, which has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people as possible a first dose of vaccine quickly.(AP)
world news

UK doctors seek 'urgent review' of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST
AstraZeneca has said it believes a first dose of its vaccine offers protection after 12 weeks, but Pfizer says it has not tested the efficacy of its jab after such a long gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
People show posters as they as they attend a protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A Russian judge had ordered opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 30 days, after the leading Kremlin critic returned to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)(AP)
world news

Protests erupt across Russia demanding Alexei Navalny's release

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for a decade, unusually durable in an opposition movement often demoralized by repressions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had earlier told the country's parliament that SII would supply a million doses of the vaccine to South Africa by the end of January and a further 500,000 in February.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had earlier told the country's parliament that SII would supply a million doses of the vaccine to South Africa by the end of January and a further 500,000 in February.
world news

South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's vaccine

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that approval has been granted to SII, to supply vaccines to the country. The approval comes amid growing concerns that the 1.5 million vaccine doses to be shipped to South Africa in the next few weeks had not been approved by the local regulator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden revoked permits for the oil pipeline on his first day in office
US President Joe Biden revoked permits for the oil pipeline on his first day in office
world news

Cancelled Keystone XL Pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 PM IST
About 150 kilometers of pipe had been installed and an additional 2.2 kilometers had been completed at the Canada-US border. That would amount to nearly 48,000 tons of steel, assuming standard dimensions of line pipe, according to Bloomberg calculations based on industry criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riot police officers run during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP)
Riot police officers run during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP)
world news

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:29 PM IST
At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
world news

Saudi Arabia optimistic, expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Biden pledged on the election campaign trail to reassess ties with Saudi Arabia, a state he described as a "pariah" in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP