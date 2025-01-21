Day after Donald Trump oath event, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin demand ‘just, multipolar world’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which the two jointly supported the development of a "more just multipolar global order", reported Reuters, citing Russian state TV. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.(AP)

The phone call between the two leaders comes a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

In Tuesday's call with Xi, Putin emphasised that Russia-China relations are based on shared interests, equality and mutual benefits, noting that they “don't depend on internal political factors and the current international environment.”

“We jointly support the development of a more just multipolar global order and work to ensure indivisible security in Eurasia and the world as a whole,” Putin told Xi in remarks carried by the Russian state TV. “Joint efforts by Russia and China play an important stabilising role in global affairs.”

The two leaders also praised the close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, saying that it helps “bring positive energy to reforming and developing the global system”.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said that the two leaders spoke for nearly 1 hour and 35 minutes. They touched on issues including the outlook for a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Xi also informed Putin about this phone call with Donald Trump.

Xi and Putin confirmed that both countries are ready to build relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial and respectful basis if the Trump team shows interest, Ushakov said.

On January 17, Xi congratulated Trump on his re-election as president of the United States. He had expressed his readiness to secure greater progress in China-US relations from a new starting point.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Palestinian-Israel conflict and other major international issues.

Trump said that both of them would do everything possible to make the “world more peaceful and safe”.