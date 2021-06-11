Days after banning Twitter, Nigerian govt joins Koo

The Nigerian government on Thursday created its account on Indian microblogging platform Koo days after the African country banned Twitter.

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna welcomed the government onboard the platform. “A very warm welcome to the official handle of the Government of Nigeria on @kooindia! Spreading wings beyond India now,” he said on Thursday.

Nigeria on June 5 banned Twitter after the social media company deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet threatening to punish secessionists. He referred to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and to treating “those misbehaving today” in “the language they will understand”.

Also Read | Twitter has now become a burden for the government: Shiv Sena

The Nigerian government has said Twitter was allegedly being used to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” and to spread “fake news”. The opposition in the country has criticised the ban.

The Indian alternative to Twitter, Koo, took up the opportunity and announced its plans to expand into the African country. “@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We’re thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say?” Radhakrishna said on Twitter on Saturday.

In India, many Union ministers have joined Koo amid a standoff between Twitter and the government over the new rules for the social media companies and taking down of posts.

Koo was among the first social media firms to announce compliance with the new rules.

Twitter has also assured the government that it is committed to complying with the new guidelines and sought a week’s time to implement most of the changes required, such as hiring a compliance officer.