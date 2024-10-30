Deadline for Justin Trudeau ends, Canada's Bloc Quebecois joins opposition to topple govt

A Quebec nationalist party announced on Tuesday that it would work with opposition parties to bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 29.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, holding 153 of the 338 seats in Parliament, rely on other parties to pass legislation. With an election approaching, Justin Trudeau is trailing the Conservatives in polls.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet declared Justin Trudeau’s “days are numbered” after the Liberals refused his demand to boost old-age security for seniors. However, the Bloc will need support from both the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Conservatives to move forward.

ALSO READ- Canada seeks to ease tensions with India, presents evidence in Khalistan probe

Conservatives have already pushed for early election. Trudeau's government has survived two Conservative-led non-confidence votes so far this fall, with both the Bloc and NDP rejecting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's attempts to force an early election.

However, now the Bloc has decided to move motion.

ALSO READ- ‘He’s promoting Khalistanis…': Capt Amarinder Singh's big charge at Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Trudeau's survival hinges on Pro-Khalistani party's crucial support

While the NDP has backed Trudeau’s government, their leader, Jagmeet Singh recently stated they will decide support on a case-by-case basis.

ALSO READ- Indian students hoping to study in Canada should think twice before taking a decision, says recalled envoy

Jagmeet Singh clarified last week that his party will not use its only opposition day this fall to push a non-confidence motion, instead prioritising the issue of abortion access, the report added.

Government house leader Karina Gould said Tuesday there’s “always a way forward.” Public services minister Jean-Yves Duclos dismissed the Bloc’s deadline as “artificial” and said that the Liberals will keep working with other parties to maintain the minority Parliament.

“The lines of communication are open and will remain open,” Duclos added, CTV News reported.

Trudeau, aiming for a fourth term, confirmed his intent to lead the Liberals in the next election, expected between this fall and October 2025.

If Trudeau wins, he would be the first Canadian prime minister in over 100 years to secure a fourth consecutive term.

(Inputs from AP)