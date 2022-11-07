Decertify my account but won't pay for Twitter blue tick, says French minister

Twitter began rolling its ‘paid’ blue tick feature- a whim of new owner Elon Musk- but one person is not impressed by it at all. French minister Olivier Veran and government spokesperson said that he will not pay $7.99 a month for account verification.

The minister also said that he had concerns about ambitions of the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk.

"I invite them to decertify my account without delay if they consider that this is something that one has to start paying for," Olivier Veran told France 3 television. Olivier Veran also said he was not sure he would continue to use Twitter.

“The fact that this major global tool belongs to one man, and that he displays ambitions that worry me a bit - at least some of them - means that I will remain vigilant and that I will take my own responsibilities if necessary,” he said.

Olivier Veran has a verified Twitter account with a blue tick. The former health minister of France has nearly 425,000 followers.

On Saturday, Twitter began updating its app in Apple stores as the social media company began charging for blue ticks- the first major revision since Elon Musk took over the social media platform last month.

Twitter said those who "sign up now" can receive the blue tick next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow".

