'Deeply saddened and grief-stricken': Yunus reacts to Khaleda Zia's death

Bangladesh's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80 due to prolonged illness. “I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death,” Yunus said expressing sorrow.(File Photo/AFP)

In a condolence message, Yunus said that with the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, the nation has lost a great guardian. “I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death,” he added.

Talking about Zia, Yunus said that she was not just a leader of a political party but rather an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh. He also said that the government declared her a Very Important Person of the State earlier this month, seeing her contributions, long struggle and deep public sentiment.