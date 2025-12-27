'Deliberate attack on sovereignty: Somalia on Israeli recognition of Somaliland

Somalia reacted angrily on Friday after Israel formally recognised its northern region of Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" -- the first country to do so. Israel formally recognised Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, as an "independent and sovereign state".(AFP)

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has for decades pushed for international recognition, which has been the key priority for President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi since he took office last year.

But a Somali foreign ministry statement warned that the decision was a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty that would undermine peace in the region. Several other countries also condemned Israel's decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he announced "the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state", making Israel the first country to do so.

"The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu's office said, referring to several agreements between Israel and Arab countries brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency to normalise ties with Israel.

It said Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit.

Hailing Israel's decision, Abdullahi said in a post on X that it marked the beginning of a "strategic partnership".

"This is a historic moment as we warmly welcome" he said, affirming "Somaliland's readiness to join the Abraham Accords", he added.

In Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, crowds of people took to the streets to celebrate, many carrying the flag of the breakaway state, said sources.

- 'Illegitimate actions' -

Somalia's foreign ministry said: "Illegitimate actions of this nature seriously undermine regional peace and stability, exacerbate political and security tensions, in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Middle East and the wider region."

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, also condemned the move.

"This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy... constitutes overt interference in Somalia's domestic affairs", it said in a foreign ministry statement.

Egypt's foreign ministry said its top diplomat had spoken with his counterparts from Turkey, Somalia and Djibouti, who together condemned the move and emphasised "their full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia".

In a video showing Netanyahu speaking to Abdullahi by telephone, the Israeli leader said: "I want you to know that I am signing now as we speak Israel's official recognition of Somaliland", adding that the new relationship would offer economic opportunities.

"I am very, very happy and I am very proud of this day and I want to wish you and the people of Somaliland the very, very best," he said.

Netanyahu also said that he would communicate to Trump Abdullahi's "willingness and desire to join the Abraham Accords".

A self-proclaimed republic, Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden, has its own money, passports and army. But since its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, it has grappled with decades of isolation.

- Strategic -

Analysts say matters of strategy were behind Israel's drive to recognise Somaliland.

"Israel requires allies in the Red Sea region for many strategic reasons, among them the possibility of a future campaign against the Houthis," said the Institute for National Security Studies in a paper last month, referring to Yemen's Iran-backed rebels.

"Somaliland is an ideal candidate for such cooperation as it could offer Israel potential access to an operational area close to the conflict zone," it said, adding there were also economic motives.

Israel repeatedly hit targets in Yemen after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel that the rebels said were in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have halted their attacks since a fragile truce began in Gaza in October.

Somaliland's lack of international recognition has hampered access to foreign loans, aid and investment, and the territory remains deeply impoverished.

A deal between landlocked Ethiopia and Somaliland last year to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base enraged Somalia.

Israel has been trying to bolster relations with countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Historic agreements struck late in Trump's first term in 2020 saw several countries, including the Muslim-majority United Arab Emirates and Morocco, normalise relations with Israel, but wars that have stoked Arab anger, particularly in Gaza, have hampered recent efforts.