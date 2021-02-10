IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Democrats attempt to push through school funding, wage increase
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Democrats attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST

House Democrats muscled past Republicans on portions of President Joe Biden's pandemic plan, including a proposed $130 billion in additional relief to help the nation's schools reopen and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Democrats on the Education and Labor Committee say schools won't be able to reopen safely until they get an infusion of federal funding to repair building ventilation systems, buy protective equipment and take other steps recommended by federal health officials. The plan faces opposition from Republicans who want to tie new school funding to reopening.

The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy. Democrats hope to rush the bill to Biden for his signature by mid-March, using a special budget-related process allowing certain legislation to be approved by a simple majority.

Rep. Bobby Scott, chair of the Education and Labor Committee, dismissed complaints from Republicans who objected to use of the process.

“We must address the urgent needs of the people now," said Scott, D-Va., “The multiple crises affecting our communities will grow worse every day if we do not act. We must recognize that we cannot afford to prioritize process over the urgent needs of people across this country.”

House Republicans attempted dozens of changes to the legislation at a hearing that stretched late into the evening. They proposed amendments to limit funding only to schools offering in-person instruction, or to steer aid to families if their schools continued operating online. On the wage increase, they sought to exempt small businesses or certain rural areas. It appeared all of the amendments would be defeated.

Biden has made reopening most of the nation's K-8 schools within his first 100 days in office a key goal. The issue has become increasingly heated as some school districts face gridlock with teachers who have refused to support reopening until their demands are met. Biden's plan for $130 billion in school funding is in addition to more than $8 billion from previous relief packages.

In a tweak to Biden's plan, the Democratic proposal would require schools to reserve at least 20% of the funding for efforts to address learning loss, including after-school programs and summer classes. The bill also matches Biden's proposed $40 billion for colleges and universities but, unlike the White House plan, makes private colleges eligible for relief.

Democrats also tucked in a new limit on for-profit colleges that the party has pushed for years. The proposal would prevent for-profit colleges from accepting more than 90% of their overall funding from federal sources. An existing federal law includes that cap for some federal sources but excludes funding from the GI Bill and other veterans programs.

Republicans blasted the legislation in its entirety, saying schools have already received billions in aid and are safe to reopen. They cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

“Students are falling behind, and mental health issues are on the rise. We know the costs of keeping schools closed are high. So why are schools still closed?” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking Republican on the Education and Labor Committee. “Unfortunately, this bill is full of partisan policies disguised as COVID relief measures.”

The lawmakers' dispute reflected the complexities and frustrations of the national debate over reopening schools. Republicans proposed several variations of the same idea: to limit funding to schools that don't reopen. Rep. Gregory Murphy, R-N.C., sought to block funding from schools unless they bring at least high-needs students back to the classroom.

“We need to stop the excuses," Murphy said. "We need to stop all the nonsense. We need to get our kids back in school. Stop ruining their futures and stop playing games.”

Scott countered that schools can't make changes needed to reopen safely unless they get the funding in Biden's plan.

Republicans also signaled a fight over standardized testing, backing a proposed change to prevent relief funding from being used on academic assessments. Republicans say states should be exempt from federally required tests this spring because of the pandemic, while some Democrats say it's necessary to identify and help students who have fallen behind.

The $350 billion portion of the bill before the committee also includes Biden's plan to raise the minimum wage from $7.25, where is has been since 2009. The proposal calls for gradual increases that would reach $15 over five years. It faces an uphill climb, however, and even Biden has said it likely won’t survive.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats were trying to overcome a potential procedural obstacle that could prevent them from including the wage increase in the COVID-19 relief bill.

“We’re trying to work as well as we can with the parliamentarian to get minimum wage to happen,” Schumer said.

Under Senate rules, provisions cannot be included in the special procedure Democrats are using if the language’s impact on the budget is only secondary to its main thrust. It is up to the chamber’s nonpartisan parliamentarian to determine that, though it would be possible for Democrats to vote to ignore that ruling. The fast-track process Democrats are using would let them prevent a GOP filibuster.

The minimum wage boost faces other significant challenges, including opposition from Republicans and a wariness by some Democrats arguing it would hurt small businesses, especially during a pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, Biden met with five business leaders, including the heads of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap, Lowe’s and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Biden said the meeting was a chance to find common ground with the business community.

“We’re going to talk about the state of the economy, the recovery package. We’re going talk a little bit, God willing, about infrastructure down the road, and also about the minimum wage,” Biden said at the start of the meeting.

The president said he has been “exchanging correspondence and telephone calls with Republicans to see if we can follow up beyond where we are with members of House and Senate,” even as Congress is moving forward with a budgetary process that will enable them to pass the relief package along party lines.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
democrats coronavirus
app
Close
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
China ambassador Sun Weidong. (File photo)
world news

Chinese envoy calls for putting boundary issue in ‘appropriate place’

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:55 PM IST
In an article published on The Policy Chronicle on Wednesday, Sun Weidong also called for the two sides to “respect each other, enhance mutual trust [and] seek common ground while shelving differences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan will begin giving Covid-19 vaccine next week

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
“We will make every effort to prepare for everything,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of ruling party officials Wednesday where he confirmed the timing of the first inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
world news

US concerned over China’s attempt to ‘intimidate’ neighbours, stands by partners

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Key members of the Biden administration, such as secretary of state Antony Blinken have identified China as one of the main concerns for the US while supporting the strong position taken against China by former president Donald Trump
READ FULL STORY
Close
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
House members walk through Statuary Hall to the Senate for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Democrats attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that tracks with Biden's plan for battling the pandemic and reviving a still staggering economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
Pentagon office in Washington (FILE).
world news

Joe Biden to visit a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump 'turmoil'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Biden on Wednesday plans to meet senior civilian and military leaders and address the Pentagon workforce in his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Vital to learn as much about the earliest outbreak days says US

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
At the state department briefing, Price highlighted the importance of international cooperation in preventing future outbreaks of diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
View of a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community on the banks of the Rio Negro near Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on February 9, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)(AFP)
world news

South Korea to approve AstraZeneca as first Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:01 PM IST
On Monday, authorities sought to reassure elderly residents after a panel of advisers urged caution over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people older than 65 because of a lack of data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
world news

Putin’s hopes for economic revival threatened by worker shortage

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Kremlin is relying on a rapid recovery from the pandemic to quell growing discontent over falling incomes and rising consumer prices. Despite the success of its Sputnik vaccine, Russia is behind on its ambition to inoculate 60% of the population by the middle of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police boats at sea near Lancang island, off the shores north of Jakarta, during search operations for a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger jet which disappeared after take off from Jakarta's international airport on January 9.(AP)
Police boats at sea near Lancang island, off the shores north of Jakarta, during search operations for a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 passenger jet which disappeared after take off from Jakarta's international airport on January 9.(AP)
world news

Indonesian authorities to brief relatives before releasing crash report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:49 PM IST
The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta, marking Indonesia's third major airline crash in just over six years and shining a spotlight on the country's poor air safety record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault in Ottawa, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

China poses serious threat to Canada’s security, says Canadian spy agency chief

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Canada and China have not been on the best of terms in recent years, especially since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Jamie Raskin welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president's supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
A banner reading "Convict or be complicit" is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

US Senate votes to proceed with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Six Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the evenly split 100-member Senate, clearing the way for the trial to begin on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
A malfunctioning automatic throttle was being considered as a reason for the pilots losing control by producing more thrust in one of the two engines.(AP)
world news

Indonesia: Boeing engine-control system in focus in Sriwijaya air crash probe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:00 AM IST
While Indonesia’s NTSC is trying to determine the exact cause of the crash, the left engine throttle lever was trimming back the power output just before the 26-year-old jet plunged into the sea, a family member who attended the regulator's briefing said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of DHS, confirmed the withdrawal of the rule.(Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden withdraws US policy to track Chinese influence in American schools

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The rule require American schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes, which allegedly are front groups for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
House Impeachment Manager, US Representative Stacey Plaskett (R) leaves after the first day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial before the Senate on Capitol Hill February 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The US Senate voted on February 9, to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Michigan GOP leader who called Capitol riot a 'hoax,' apologises

PTI, Lansing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Shirkey was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with Trump at the White House after the election amid the president's extraordinary efforts to subvert the democratic process that handed the battleground state to Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP