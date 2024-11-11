‘Democrats need to…’: Indian American lawmaker on why Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna on Sunday pointed out a few reasons why Kamala Harris lost out on the US election 2024 against Donald Trump, saying that the Democratic Party should focus only on addressing the economic hardships of the people. Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna

While speaking to CBS News in an interview, Khanna said, “We need to have a vision on building new factories, on helping raise the minimum wage, on dealing with childcare, and emphasizing that our party has a better economic story.”

“We did not have a compelling enough economic vision. The Democratic Party should have one simple mission, and that is to address the economic hardships and struggles of many Americans, not just working-class Americans, a large slice of Americans who feel the American Dream has slipped away for their families and their kids,” he added.

"I think that could unify our party, moderates and progressives. It transcends race and will help us with Latino voters, Black voters, white working-class voters, and we have a better vision than Donald Trump on that,” he said.

Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, said that 20 to 30 percent voters in the area supported Donald Trump in the elections held on November 5.

The Congressman further pointed out that Democrats need to remind everyone of their investment towards scientific development. “…I've reminded Elon of this, is that Tesla got funding from President Obama. SpaceX got started because Ash Carter, under President Obama, helped Elon get that facility,” he said.

Talking about how Democratic Party needs more focus in the development of industries, Khanna said, “When we argue policy, we have a better vision for how to get Americans prosperity in a modern economy. If we focus on that, I believe we will win back the majority and win back in 2028.”

“I think she would have certainly won Michigan if there was more of a reckoning with the failures of policy on Gaza. That wasn't my point of view. That was the point of view of a lot of people I was hearing on the ground,” he said.

Khanna said that this was one of the primary concern for a lot of young voters and progressives. He also said that a major section of Muslim and Arab voters chose Donald Trump over Kamala, likely due to this reason.

(With inputs from PTI)