Despite US sanctions, this Chinese tech giant pays $9.65 billion in dividends
Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House.
Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to the company's 2021 annual report released last week. The company is private and wholly owned by its employees, it said.
The filing, published on Saturday, does not break down the dividend distribution.
It comes as U.S. sanctions continue to weigh heavily on Huawei's business, with full-year revenue tumbling 29% last year to 636.8 billion yuan.
Net profit jumped by a record 76% to 113.7 billion yuan, but that was mainly due to the sale of its budget-brand smartphone unit Honor and server businesses under U.S. pressure.
The United States imposed a series of trade restrictions on Huawei throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns, which Huawei denies.
The restrictions impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses.
Guo Ping, Huawei's current rotating chairman, said last week that the company still hopes to find a solution to sustain its smartphone division and will ramp up investment in research seeking microchip "breakthroughs" after losing access to certain advanced technologies because of U.S. sanctions.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
