IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Developers of Sputnik V question neutrality of EU regulator, demand apology
Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.(Bloomberg)
Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.(Bloomberg)
world news

Developers of Sputnik V question neutrality of EU regulator, demand apology

Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of European Medicines Agency's (EMA's) management board, told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF on March 7 that she advised European Union countries against granting Sputnik V a national emergency authorisation while EMA was still reviewing the Russian vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on Tuesday questioned the neutrality of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after an EMA official urged EU members to refrain from approving the Russian vaccine for now.

Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of EMA's management board, told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF on March 7 that she advised European Union countries against granting Sputnik V a national emergency authorisation while EMA was still reviewing the Russian vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

"We demand a public apology from EMA's Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V," the vaccine developers wrote on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

"Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review," they said.

The developers added that the vaccine had already been approved by 46 countries.

"After postponing Sputnik V review for months, EMA does not have the right to undermine (the) credibility of 46 other regulators that reviewed all of the necessary data," Sputnik V's developers said.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which markets Sputnik V abroad, told Italian television on Sunday it was collaborating with pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the vaccine in Italy.

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce later said there were plans for production to start in Italy in June and that the deal paved the way to create the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe.

EMA earlier this month said it would review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there was enough evidence for a formal marketing authorisation application.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Buzzfeed announced that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost. The dismissals come three weeks after Buzzfeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Buzzfeed announced that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost. The dismissals come three weeks after Buzzfeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
world news

New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Many of the laid off employees were lamenting losing their jobs on social media after stints of many years, and objected to the way they were told, saying the password for entering the remote meeting was a variation of “spring is here,” making them blindsided by what would come later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
Wearing colored vests, volunteer workers sit socially distanced as they take part in a training session before a shift working at a mass vaccination clinic at Seattle University. (AP Photo )
world news

Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

AP, Seattle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
During their shifts, volunteers are handed colored vests matched to their skill level and experience. The majority wear orange for general tasks, which includes sanitizing clipboards, asking people to fill out forms, taking temperatures and monitoring the newly vaccinated to ensure no dangerous side effects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Jeff Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Jeff Bezos, who announced plans to step down as Amazon’s CEO last month to focus on philanthropic and science interests, cited Steer’s decades of experience in environmental and climate science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder. (AP File Photo )
world news

Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Bryan Riser was charged last week with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Shoppers walk past the Tesla Inc. showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:50 AM IST
A video shot inside a Tesla warehouse in Shanghai, shows workers on an assembly line. The hackers said they obtained access to 222 cameras in Tesla factories and warehouses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS(Harpo Productions via Reuters)
world news

World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Winfrey's talk with Megan Markle and Prince Harry was the rare interview to exceed the hype. CBS had originally set aside 90 minutes for the broadcast but, after the interview actually took place, bumped it up to two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.(REUTERS)
world news

China launches Covid travel pass

Agencies, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:42 AM IST
As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries including Bahrain have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
An official wearing a radioactive protective gear stands in front of Advanced Liquid Processing Systems at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.(AP file photo)
world news

10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:57 AM IST
An onslaught of waves sparked by the 9.0-magnitude quake crashed into the northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant. More than 160,000 residents fled as radiation spewed into the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
A total of 27.5m people, including frontline workers and senior citizens, have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan(AP)
world news

Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The doses will be received under an agreement with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, the report said, adding that additional 16 million doses will be received by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
(A file photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (AFP)
world news

China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Admiral Philip S. Davidson, who commands the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, told lawmakers at a congressional hearing that America had helped India over its border conflict by providing information, cold-weather clothing and other equipment
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday pledged to bolster cooperation with Australia and the US to tackle common challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.(Agencies)
world news

First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:36 PM IST
It will be held over a year after the Quad was upgraded to the level of foreign ministers in September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
Unilever in a bid to shed stereotypes dropped the word "normal" from its beauty products. In this file picture from 2018, Unilever headquarters in seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (REUTERS)
world news

Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth(Reuters file)
world news

Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP, London
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the Queen said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
Paramedics transport a patient with COVID-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland. (AP)
world news

Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases

AP, Prague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
A photo of Maju Varghese. (Twitter)
world news

White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Varghese had earlier served as executive director of US President Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and chief operating officer of the campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP