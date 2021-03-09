Developers of Sputnik V question neutrality of EU regulator, demand apology
The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on Tuesday questioned the neutrality of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after an EMA official urged EU members to refrain from approving the Russian vaccine for now.
Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of EMA's management board, told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF on March 7 that she advised European Union countries against granting Sputnik V a national emergency authorisation while EMA was still reviewing the Russian vaccine's safety and effectiveness.
"We demand a public apology from EMA's Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V," the vaccine developers wrote on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.
"Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review," they said.
The developers added that the vaccine had already been approved by 46 countries.
"After postponing Sputnik V review for months, EMA does not have the right to undermine (the) credibility of 46 other regulators that reviewed all of the necessary data," Sputnik V's developers said.
Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which markets Sputnik V abroad, told Italian television on Sunday it was collaborating with pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the vaccine in Italy.
The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce later said there were plans for production to start in Italy in June and that the deal paved the way to create the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe.
EMA earlier this month said it would review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there was enough evidence for a formal marketing authorisation application.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox