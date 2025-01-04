‘Device with sensitive information missing’: Journalist on OpenAI whistleblower's death

An investigative journalist has claimed that a “backup device” is missing, amid controversy surrounding an OpenAI whistleblower, a former employee who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November last year, a death officials have ruled as suicide. OpenAI has already signed up with the Associated Press, Axel Springer, Le Monde and Prisa Media.(REUTERS)

However, breaking their silence, the Indian-origin researcher's parents have alleged that this was a “cold blooded murder".

Speaking to India Today, journalist George Webb noted that the backup device, believed to contain “sensitive information” tied to lawsuits against ChatGPT creator OpenAI has “disappeared.”

He added that the whistleblower was preparing the device for a meeting with The New York Times.

Webb also backed the assertion by the researcher's mother that her son's apartment was found “ransacked".

He said, “The apartment was ransacked. Blood trails suggested he was crawling out of the bathroom, seeking help. His injuries, including a gunshot wound, appeared more consistent with interrogation tactics than suicide.”

Further, Webb slammed the San Francisco Police Department for their “premature” labelling of the death as a “suicide".

He stated, “The police deliberated for just 14 minutes. They didn't verify if his hand had gunshot residue or conduct ballistics tests to confirm the bullet matched the weapon.”

However, Webb also ruled out the possibility of OpenAI's involvement in his death.

“I really don't think OpenAI with as much trouble as they're in with all these lawsuits, would help their case by making a martyr out of suture biology,” he said.

Webb also described the timing of the case as “couldn't be worse", as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is a member of the transition team of Daniel Lurie, San Francisco's incoming mayor.