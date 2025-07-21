Dhaka jet crash: Who was the pilot of Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 aircraft?

The Bangladesh Air Force pilot who was flying the F-7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday has been identified as flight lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, the local media reported. Flight lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar of the Bangladesh Air Force.

Towkir Islam Sagar, of the 35 squadron, 76 BAFA course, died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), The Daily Star quoted, citing ISPR.

According to the report, Sagar completed his first 100 hours of flight training during his cadet years in PT-6 aircraft.

He later served with the 15th Squadron, where he logged approximately 60 hours of flight time, before joining the 35th Squadron.

The training aircraft crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 164 others, the military said.

According to the military and a fire official, the Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighbourhood, in the afternoon as students were attending classes.

The military said the jet took off at 1:06 pm local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.

Local media indicated most of the injured were students. Relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tricycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured to local hospitals.

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told news agency The Associated Press by phone that the school, with some 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old said. “My God! It’s my school.”

(With inputs from agencies)