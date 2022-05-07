Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence
Elon Musk has rejected a report by a US website which claimed that former US president Donald Trump ‘quietly’ encouraged him to buy social media giant Twitter.
“This is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk said while reacting to a report by the New York Post.
The website in its reported quoted Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump's social media platform Truth Social, who claimed that it was the former US President who told the Tesla CEO to ‘buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment’.
“That’s why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to take on these tech tyrants," Nunes told an American news channel. In October last year, Trump had announced the launch of his new platform Truth Social.
In fact, Musk even suggested a name change for Trump's social media platform. "Should be called Trumpet instead!" he had said. “Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store. Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk added.
There have been reports that Trump's Twitter handle might be restored more than a year after it was banned after the social media giant had alleged some of the former US president's tweets had incited riots at the capitol in Washington DC.
However, Trump has declared that he won't return to Twitter even if his handle is restored. "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News.
Bali to deport Russian couple for posting nude pics on sacred tree on Instagram
In Balinese Hindu culture, mountains, trees and other natural features are considered holy since they are thought to be the homes of the Gods. "Both of them are proven to have carried out activities that endanger public order and do not respect the local norms," Bali immigration chief Jamaruli Manihuruk was quoted as saying by AFP.
Antony Blinken's call to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hints at US-Pak ties reset
After a period of diplomatic chill in bilateral ties under the Imran Khan government, the United States renewed its high-level political engagement with Pakistan on Friday, with secretary of state Antony Blinken reaching out to Pakistan's new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with the desire to strengthen the bilateral relationship.
‘Hard to believe…’: Kindergartens in Kyiv reduced to debris due to war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused widespread damage which can't be expressed in words. Buildings flattened, hospitals and monuments destroyed, innocent civilians killed and nearly five million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The Ukrainian foreign ministry on its Twitter handle @MFA_Ukraine has been documenting the destruction due to the war. On May 6, the Ukrainian foreign ministry had shared images of a resort and spa in Irpin before and after the Russian invasion.
'Knew I will be criticised...': Shahid Afridi's statement on Imran Khan
The video comes in the wake of social media criticism that Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has been facing after he congratulated Shehbaz Sharif. "I have always seen him as a leader. I have the right to disagree with his policies. Differences of opinion should not be converted into hate," Shahid Afridi said. The former captain said he was aware that he will be criticised for extending greetings to Shehbaz Sharif.
Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK
In yet another indication of the extent of losses suffered by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and its failure to make significant inroads against its much smaller neighbour, the United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's 'most capable units' had suffered 'heavy losses', adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces.
