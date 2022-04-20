Diplomacy must prevail as only viable option: India at UNSC on Russia-Ukraine situation
India has emphasised right from the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue and maintains the stance, India's deputy permanent representative to the UN, R Ravindra, said speaking at the United National Security Council meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation on Tuesday. "We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," the diplomat said.
"The humanitarian situation in Ukraine has deteriorated further since the Council last discussed this issue. From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children have been disproportionately impacted and they form the bulk of people who have moved to neighbouring countries and displaced internally in Ukraine," India said.
Highlighting India's humanitarian help in Ukraine's situation, the diplomat said India has been sending medicines and other essential relief and will continue to provide more to Ukraine.
"The impact of the situation is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries," India said.
"The food security challenges emanating from Ukraine conflict require us to respond creatively. The growing shortages can only be addressed by going beyond the constraints that bind us presently. Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts," India's statement said.
-
Ukraine war: Russia expels Dutch, Belgian, Austrian diplomats
Russia announced on Tuesday it is expelling Dutch and Belgian diplomats from its territory, giving them a two-week deadline to leave. The move came as a retaliation against Belgium and the Netherlands, in a coordinated action late last month, expelling a total of 38 Russian diplomats over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Boris Johnson offers ‘wholehearted apology' over Downing Street 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered a "wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during the Covid-19 lockdown but said he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons “it did not occur to me” that the gathering was a party. Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June last year.
-
British MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's ‘partygate’ scandal on Thursday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in trouble with MPs over the 'partygate' scandal, will face a crucial House of Commons vote on Thursday to determine whether he should be referred for further investigation over his 'misleading' statements to Parliament in connection with the episode. Speaking on the issue, opposition leader Keir Starmer of the Labour Party lashed out at the 57-year-old premier for his conduct.
-
Russia’s war to slow global growth, cause inflation: IMF
The IMF in a report released on Tuesday concluded that Russia's war in Ukraine will severely set back global economic recovery, slow growth, increase inflation, cause grave risks to the financial system, and potentially permanently fragment the world economy into geopolitical blocs, and as a result revised its global growth projection for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%. For 2023, it revised its growth projections from 3.8% to 3.6%.
-
Sri Lanka protester shot dead by cops, first killing during anti-govt agitation
The Sri Lanka police on Tuesday shot dead one man and wounded 10 others, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials. This is reportedly the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island's crisis. Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police the report added.
