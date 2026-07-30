Domino's launches ice cream inspired by their Garlic & Herb-flavoured dip

Domino's has reportedly launched a limited-edition Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream, inspired by the brand's signature dipping sauce.

Domino's has launched a Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream (REUTERS)

The ice cream is made with locally-sourced dairy ingredients, with Domino's Garlic & Herb Dip hand-stirred in. Customers can also take an extra drizzle of the dip served on top. The product was introduced at Brighton seafront, UK, where the public sampled the new flavour.

Cult dip inspires latest product

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to The Sun, a Domino's spokesperson said “Our dip has become a bit of an icon in its own right, with customers finding all sorts of creative ways to enjoy it over the years”.

"This summer, we thought we’d go one scoop further and take it somewhere completely unexpected," the spokesperson added.

The launch follows a series of unconventional Domino's items, including a garlic-and-herb chocolate egg and a pepperoni-themed perfume.

Also read: Churning the heat: India’s new obsession with spicy ice creams

Dessert menu differs in India

While Domino's UK has experimented with a Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream, Domino's India continues to focus on traditional desserts. According to the company's official menu, customers in India can choose from desserts such as Choco Lava Cake, Red Velvet Lava Cake, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, and Brownie Fantasy, with the availability of individual items varying by location.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The menu does not currently feature any ice cream-based desserts or Garlic & Herb Dip-inspired sweet offerings.