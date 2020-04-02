e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online

Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online

One of the campaign posters depicted a man sitting on a sofa and asked women to refrain from being “sarcastic”.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The controversial poster tweeted by Malaysia’s women’s affairs ministry.
The controversial poster tweeted by Malaysia’s women’s affairs ministry. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
         

Malaysia apologised on Tuesday after telling women to speak with a cartoon cat voice and avoid nagging their husbands during coronavirus lockdown, a move that sparked a sexism row.

“We apologise if some of the tips we shared were inappropriate and touched on the sensitivities of some parties,” the women development department in Malaysia’s women’s affairs ministry said in a statement.

The ministry had issued advice on how to avoid domestic conflicts during the partial lockdown, which began on March 18, with a series of online posters with the hashtag translating as #WomenPreventCOVID19.

One of the campaign posters depicted a man sitting on a sofa and asked women to refrain from being “sarcastic” if they needed help with household chores.

Avoid nagging your husband, another poster said, but use humour or imitate the infantile voice of Doraemon, a blue robot cat from Japan that is hugely popular across Asia.

The ministry also urged women to dress up and wear makeup while working from home.

The advice led to a barrage of angry reactions on social media. 

 

After the online posters sparked a public outcry, the ministry removed them.

“(It) is extremely condescending both to women and men,” said Nisha Sabanayagam, a manager at All Women’s Action Society, a Malaysian advocacy group.

Malaysia is ranked 104 out of 153 countries in the latest World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap index, after scoring poorly on political empowerment and economic participation.

tags
top news
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19 situation
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara Bhasker

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news