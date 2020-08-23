e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines

Donald Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines

Donald Trump’s “dangerous statement” drew a sharp response from US House speaker Nancy Pelosi who said the president’s attempt to influence the decisions of the FDA can jeopardise the health and well-being of all Americans.

world Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House in Washington(AP File Photo )
         

US president Donald Trump on Saturday accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of trying to delay human trials of vaccine candidates against the coronavirus disease until after November 3, the day the United States goes to polls.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA,” he wrote on Twitter tagging FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Trump, however, did not share any evidence of the claim he made. The comment apparently came after a Reuters report on Thursday that quoted a top FDA official saying he would resign if the Trump administration approved a vaccine before it was shown to be safe and effective.

Trump’s “dangerous statement” drew a sharp response from US House speaker Nancy Pelosi who said the president’s attempt to influence the decisions of the FDA can jeopardise the health and well-being of all Americans.

Pelosi said the drug regulatory body must not give in to the political pressure and approve drugs or vaccines based on their safety and effectiveness.

“The FDA must approve drugs or vaccines based on their safety and effectiveness – NOT political pressure from the White House. The President’s dangerous attempt to inject himself into the scientific decisions of @US_FDA jeopardizes the health & well-being of all Americans,” she tweeted.

Also read| The bully pulpit: Donald Trump pushes Washington, but coronavirus resists

Scientists, public health officials and lawmakers have expressed concern over Trump’s push for early clearance of a vaccine by the FDA in a bid to get an edge in the upcoming US polls.

Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said last week he would resign if the agency rubber-stamped an unproven vaccine.

The US has reported 5,666,673 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease while the toll due to the infection stands at 176,345, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

tags
top news
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
India reports over 5,800 Covid-19 deaths in a week
India reports over 5,800 Covid-19 deaths in a week
LIVE: 69,239 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours push India’s tally past 3.04 million
LIVE: 69,239 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours push India’s tally past 3.04 million
Covid-19: A testing primer
Covid-19: A testing primer
Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines
Trump accuses FDA of delaying human trials of potential Covid-19 vaccines
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
‘Not just my father, he was India’s son’, writes Sonali Jaitley
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In