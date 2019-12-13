e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / World News

Donald Trump congratulates UK’s Boris Johnson on ‘great’ election win

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a “massive” new trade deal.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying their two countries were now free to strike a “massive” new trade deal.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN!”, Trump tweeted.

“Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!”

tags
top news
In Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi over rape remark, Kanimozhi explains the ‘concern’
In Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi over rape remark, Kanimozhi explains the ‘concern’
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
‘Must apologise’: Chaos in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remark
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
‘After watching Chhapaak trailer, many asked if it was me’: Laxmi Agarwal
‘After watching Chhapaak trailer, many asked if it was me’: Laxmi Agarwal
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news