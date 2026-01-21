Trump doubles down on Greenland demand as island warns of US takeover | About the conflict

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has doubled down on his pursuit for Greenland, stating on Tuesday, that the takeover of the island is necessary for “national and international security”. Greenland is at the centre of the geopolitical spotlight after US President Donald Trump's bid to seize the island. Trump has said that the United States needs Greenland, which would dramatically increase the US land mass, because of a threat of Russia or China seizing the island. (AFP)

As Trump continues to target allies over his want for the autonomous island, Greenland's premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen has warned people of a potential military conflict. Follow LIVE updates on Trump vs Greenland here

Trump vs Greenland | Where the conflict stands

In his most recent remarks, US President Donald Trump has stated that the acquisition of Greenland remains of utmost importance to the US.

"It's in a location that is very important for our national security, and also for the International security of the world, literally," Trump said during an interview with News Nation.

POTUS further stated used the example of building the Golden Dome in Greenland to thwart off any missiles from Russia, China and other threats.

"As an example, we're building the Golden Dome... if somebody wants to shoot missiles, it'll knock them out of the air like matchsticks," said Trump.

Amid all the threats from Trump, Greenland is preparing for the worst. Prime Minister and premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen has called on citizens to prepare for a "possible military invasion."

“It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” Nielsen said at a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday. He added that a task force will be step up, comprising of key representatives from key local authorities.

Greenland’s finance minister and former PM Mute B. Egede said the territory was facing growing pressure and needed to be ready for any outcome.

World leaders and western allies continue to raise their concerns regarding Trump's erratic behaviour which is now fuelling US' international policies. Speaking at the Davos summit, French President Emmanuel Macron took a dig at Trump and said it a "shift towards a world without rules."

"Where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing," said Macron. The French president's remarks come after Trump warned of 200 percent tariffs on French wines and champagnes.

Canada, US' neighbour to the north, along with other NATO allies, has also joined in and announced its support for Denmark and Greenland.

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Since taking charge as the President of the United States a year ago, Trump has been extremely vocal about the possible US acquisition of Greenland.

As per Trump, the US 'needs' Greenland in order to wade off any threat from Russia and China. However, there is an underlying motive.

Greenland, which is the world's largest island and home to around 57,000 people is also rich in rare earth minerals, which the US has been eyeing for quite some time.

The threat to Greenland increased after US' military raid in Venezuela, which led to a million-dollar oil deal and the capture of sitting president Nicolas Maduro