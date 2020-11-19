Donald Trump fires top election security official

world

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 04:22 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired a top election security official from an agency of his own administration that certified the elections as the most secure in US history. Trump has refused to acknowledge he lost to President-elect Joe Biden and has launched legal challenges against the outcome.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting,” tweeted Trump. He added, “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

The CISA, as the agency is called, is part of the department of homeland security. Krebs was appointed by Trump.

House Dems re-elect Pelosi as speaker

House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as the speaker to lead them into Biden’s presidency, but she’d be guiding a smaller and ideologically divided majority as she tries shepherding his agenda towards enactment.

Democrats used a voice vote to make Pelosi their choice to serve two more years in her post. Scattered around the country, it was the party’s first virtual leadership election, a response to the coronavirus pandemic.