Donald Trump has a child out-of-wedlock? What ex-president’s indictment said

ByMallika Soni
Apr 05, 2023 01:46 PM IST

Donald Trump: The doorman claimed to have knowledge of an out-of-wedlock child supposedly fathered Donald Trump.

In Donald Trump's indictment released by prosecutors following arraignment, a previously unknown victim of the former president and the National Enquirer’s so-called “catch-and-kill” campaign was revealed. Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen directed the head of American Media Inc to purchase the rights to a story being spread by a doorman at Trump Tower, prosecutors said.

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump holds a rally in Youngstown.(Reuters)
The doorman claimed to have knowledge of an out-of-wedlock child supposedly fathered Donald Trump. Although, the story was not true, the company was told by Donald Trump's lawyer to hold on to rights for the story until after the November 2016 presidential election, the indictment revealed.

Read more: Donald Trump's first remarks after arraignment: 'US justice system now lawless'

“[I]n or about October or November 2015, the AMI CEO learned that a former Trump Tower doorman (the “Doorman”) was trying to sell information regarding a child that the Defendant had allegedly fathered out of wedlock,” reads the indictment.

“AMI purchased the information from the Doorman without fully investigating his claims, but the AMI CEO directed that the deal take place because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A. 11. When AMI later concluded that the story was not true, the AMI CEO wanted to release the Doorman from the agreement. However, Lawyer A instructed the AMI CEO not to release the Doorman until after the presidential election, and the AMI CEO complied with that instruction because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A," it continued.

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is currently serving prison time over his involvement in the hush money scheme while Donald Trump was accused of falsifying business records in 34 separate instances.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

donald trump
