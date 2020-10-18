e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other

Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other

For Trump, it was a return to a church he had visited as a candidate in October, 2016. Biden went to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, as he does nearly every week.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:44 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Las Vegas
US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, Michigan US.
US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, Michigan US.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump made a rare visit to church Sunday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country from one another in key states with the November 3 election close at hand.

Trump was attending services at the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas before raising money in Newport Beach, California, and holding an evening rally in Carson City, Nevada. Biden’s schedule put him in North Carolina for a voter mobilization event in Durham and a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders. In the morning, he worshipped at a church in Wilmington, Delaware.

For Trump, it was a return to a church he had visited as a candidate in October, 2016. At that time, he received a prayer on stage and toured an affiliated Christian school, seeing students and delivering remarks on alternatives to traditional public schools.

Biden went to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, as he does nearly every week. He and his wife, Jill, entered wearing dark-colored face masks. She carried a bunch of flowers that including pink roses.

The church is a few minutes’ drive from Biden’s home. Biden’s son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, is buried in the cemetery on its grounds. Joe and Jill Biden visited the grave after the service.

If elected, Biden would be only the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history and first since John F. Kennedy. Biden speaks frequently about his faith and its importance in his life.

Trump attends church far less often, but has drawn strong support from white Evangelical leaders and frequently hosts groups of pastors at the White House.

Trailing in national and pivotal battleground state polls with just over two weeks until Election Day, Trump has kept a more robust schedule since returning campaigning after contracting the coronavirus.

Trump enters the final stretch of the campaign at a steep financial advantage — a highly unusual predicament for an incumbent. After building a massive cash edge early in the race his campaign spent lavishly. Biden kept expenses low and benefited from an outpouring of donations that saw him raise nearly $1 billion over the past three months.

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
