Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana's presidential primary

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

world Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:36 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination while Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary.

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday.

Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee.

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the virus outbreak.

