Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 06:07 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bethesda
US president Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on October 4, 2020.
President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.” Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

