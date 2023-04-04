Donald Trump surrender live: Ex-US prez to face court in hush money case

Former United States president Donald Trump will surrender before the Manhattan grand jury in New York on Tuesday to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has become the infamous first in American history for a president to face criminal charges. The sealed indictment purportedly charges the 76-year old with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud, the most serious of which is allegedly paying 'hush money' to porn actress Stormy Daniels.