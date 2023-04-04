Donald Trump surrender live: Ex-US prez to face court in hush money case
Hush money case updates: Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a New York court to face bookings and arraignment in a slew of corruption cases.
Former United States president Donald Trump will surrender before the Manhattan grand jury in New York on Tuesday to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump has become the infamous first in American history for a president to face criminal charges. The sealed indictment purportedly charges the 76-year old with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud, the most serious of which is allegedly paying 'hush money' to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Apr 04, 2023 07:58 PM IST
Tight security in Manhattan ahead of Trump's hearing
Trump is anticipated to depart his Fifth Avenue skyscraper late in the morning to the Manhattan court complex. Security is tightened up in the city.
Apr 04, 2023 07:50 PM IST
Donald Trump case updates: New York braces for protests
"Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Mayor Eric Adams said.
Apr 04, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Who will accompany Trump in arraignment hearing?
The team of attorneys expected to accompany him:
Susan Necheles
Todd Blanche
Joe Tacopina
Two of his senior advisers are also expected to be in attendance — Boris Epshteyn and Jason Miller, reports CNN.
Apr 04, 2023 07:45 PM IST
Trump to face 34 felony counts: Report
Yahoo News reported that Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.
Apr 04, 2023 07:43 PM IST
‘Today is the day a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent,’ Trump says
"Today (Tuesday) is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME," Trump said in a fundraising email sent out on Tuesday morning.
Apr 04, 2023 07:39 PM IST
Trump gets sympathy donations
Trump office said that the Republican leader raised over USD 4 million in 24 hours after a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict him for his role in paying hush money to a porn star.
Apr 04, 2023 07:15 PM IST
Hush money case updates: Secret Service agents serving Donald Trump to testify
Some of the Secret Service agents serving Donald Trump may testify as part of the federal investigation into the former US President's handling of classified documents.
Apr 04, 2023 07:13 PM IST
Trump's arraignment in the New York state court will not be televised
Former president Donald Trump's arraignment won't be broadcast live, but few photographers will be allowed to take visuals at the start of the proceedings.
Apr 04, 2023 06:56 PM IST
Trump arraignment updates: Which other state heads are charged in criminal cases?
Donald Trump's indictment is a first for a former US President but not uncommon worldwide.
Apr 04, 2023 06:32 PM IST
Trump may speak to press before and after Tuesday's arraignment
Chris Kise, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, said that Trump can speak in the hallway outside of the Manhattan courtroom before and after his arraignment, reports CNN.
Apr 04, 2023 06:19 PM IST
Trump raises apprehension against fair trial
"I can't get a fair trial in New York!" said Donald Trump when he came to know that he was being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
Apr 04, 2023 06:05 PM IST
The judge who will announce Trump's criminal arraignment
Donald Trump will face familiar judge - acting New York Supreme Court judge Juan Merchan.
The judge has already ruled over the tax fraud trial involving the Trump Organization, sentenced close ally Allen Weisselberg to jail, and oversaw the criminal fraud case involving former advisor Steve Bannon.
Apr 04, 2023 05:56 PM IST
Donald Trump's net worth takes a deep dive
Donald Trump's estimated worth now is $2.5 billion, a significant decrease from the $3.2 billion since September 2022.
Apr 04, 2023 05:51 PM IST
What is hush money case?
Donald Trump is under investigation for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had a physical relationship with him.