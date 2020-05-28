e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump marks grim milestone of 100,000 US coronavirus deaths on Twitter

Donald Trump marks grim milestone of 100,000 US coronavirus deaths on Twitter

US President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 US deaths in a Twitter post.

world Updated: May 28, 2020 19:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Donald Trump marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone
Donald Trump marks 100,000 US coronavirus deaths milestone(REUTERS)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” Trump said.

