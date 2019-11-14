e-paper
Donald Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearing: White House

President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.

world Updated: Nov 14, 2019 06:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.

“He’s in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He’s working,” Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress.

