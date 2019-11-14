Donald Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearing: White House
President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.world Updated: Nov 14, 2019 06:39 IST
Washington
“He’s in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He’s working,” Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress.
