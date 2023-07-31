Home / World News / Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis? Who's dominating Republican presidential nomination basis latest survey

Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis? Who's dominating Republican presidential nomination basis latest survey

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2023 05:31 PM IST

New York Times/Siena College poll reveals Donald Trump has emerged as the strong contender in Republican presidential nomination.

The race for Republican presidential nomination for 2024 US polls is getting interesting by the day with Florida Governor DeSantis putting up a good fight against Former US President Donald Trump. Now a New York Times/Siena College poll has revealed despite indictment and jail term Trump has a formidable lead of a whopping 37% against his closest challenger DeSantis.

Florida Governor DeSantis is putting up a good fight against Former US President Donald Trump
The survey indicates that Trump's dominance spans nearly every demographic group and region and concerns regarding his legal troubles seem to have little impact on Republican voters.

Governor Ron DeSantis' attempts to position himself as a more electable and effective alternative to Trump have yet to gain significant traction. Even among Republicans who are highly motivated by issues championed by DeSantis, such as combatting "radical woke ideology," the majority still favour the former president.

In the poll's overall standings, Donald J. Trump commands an impressive 54 percent support, with Ron DeSantis trailing at 17 percent. No other candidate manages to surpass 3 percent in the survey, emphasizing Trump's overwhelming popularity among potential Republican primary voters.

Beneath the striking and heavily skewed top-line figures, Governor Ron DeSantis faces concerning signs in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Notably, he underperformed among crucial and influential constituencies within the Republican Party. Among voters aged 65 and above, he garnered only 9% support, and those without a college degree gave him just 13% support. The data showed a significant 5% in favour of Trump among self-described "very conservative" Republicans, with 65 percent backing Trump and only 15 percent supporting DeSantis.

Although the survey suggests that Republican voters are unfazed by Donald J. Trump's escalating legal challenges, there is currently no other serious contender emerging to challenge Trump besides Governor DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina each received a mere 3 % support. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garnered support from just 2% of those polled.

Even in a hypothetical one-on-one race against Trump, the poll found that DeSantis would still face a resounding defeat by a two-to-one margin, with 62 percent favouring Trump and only 31 percent supporting DeSantis. This outcome serves as a stark reminder that despite concerns about party division in a repeat of 2016, Trump remains poised to triumph even against a unified opposition.

With less than six months remaining before the first 2024 primary contest and no debates held yet, the volatile nature of American politics adds an unpredictable wildcard factor, particularly with Trump's legal troubles potentially overlapping with the primary season.

