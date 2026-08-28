Trump renames Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ amid US-Canada trade war

US President Donald Trump has ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America”, amid escalating trade tensions with Canada. U.S. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS FILE)

Trump signed an executive order changing the name of the body of water on the border between the North American neighbors, AFP reported.

"We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America," the US President said as he signed the order at the White House.

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However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected US President's move, saying it would be called Lake Ontario “then, now and always.”

Carney pushed back, noting that the lake's name dates back 400 years, predating the formation of both the US and Canada, and is derived from an Indigenous word meaning “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big.”

“America is changing,” he said in a post on X, adding that Canadians know the lake should be called “Lake Ontario -- then, now and always.”