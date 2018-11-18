Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Donald Trump says government shutdown if no funds for border wall

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he expects to reach an agreement to avoid a partial government shutdown next month and address the president’s demands for funds for a border wall.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2018 11:29 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Donald Trump,Border wall
Soldiers from the Kentucky-based 19th Engineer Battalion work in a public park in Laredo, Texas, where they are installing barbed and concertina-wire on November 17, 2018. (AFP Photo)

President Donald Trump said Saturday it is a good time to shut down the government to gain leverage with Democrats to fund his demands for a wall along the US border with Mexico.

“This would be a very good time to do a shutdown,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to California. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses, and if they don’t come to their senses, we will continue to win elections.”

Trump suggested coverage of a “caravan” of Central American migrants making its way north in Mexico added to his leverage. “I think probably if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security -- when you look at the caravan, when you look at the mess,” Trump said.

Funding is set to end Dec. 7 for some federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service and the National Park Service. Congress already passed full-year funding for many other federal agencies, meaning they would remain open.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 11:29 IST

