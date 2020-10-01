e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump says he ‘enjoyed’ debate with Joe Biden

Donald Trump says he ‘enjoyed’ debate with Joe Biden

Donald Trump gloated about the television ratings the debate generated and ignored how contentious and unruly the debate quickly became, in large part thanks to his refusal to adhere to the moderator’s requests and the debate’s rules.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:00 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.(Reuters image)
         

US President Donald Trump says he “enjoyed” debating former Vice President Joe Biden, but he is falsely claiming that Biden is trying to get of the next two debates.

Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Wednesday.

He gloated about the television ratings the debate generated and ignored how contentious and unruly the debate quickly became, in large part thanks to his refusal to adhere to the moderator’s requests and the debate’s rules.

He made no mention of the Commission on Presidential Debates’ promise earlier Wednesday to implement “additional structure ... to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” going forward.

Trump suggested Biden was trying to get out of the next two debates, but the vice president’s campaign said earlier Wednesday that the Democratic nominee remained committed to taking part in them.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In