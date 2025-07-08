Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Donald Trump slams Russia's Putin: ‘Talking a lot of bulls**t on Ukraine’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 10:40 PM IST

US President Donald Trump slammed Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine peace talks and expressed potential interest in new sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over peace talks in Ukraine, as he hinted at interest in placing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference. (AFP file)
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference. (AFP file)

Donald Trump has said he is unhappy with his Russian counterpart, whose war with Ukraine the US president is seeking to end.

"We get a lot of bullsh**t thrown at us by Putin if you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," Donald Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

On being asked about his interest in a bill proposed by the Senate for further sanctions on Russia, the US president replied, “I am looking at it very strongly.”

Donald Trump said he had approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine. 

