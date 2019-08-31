e-paper
Donald Trump says secretary dismissed after talking about his children

Westerhout’s comments reportedly came during an off-the-record dinner with journalists and White House staffers.

world Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:22 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children
President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children(AP)
         

President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children and saying things that “were just a little bit hurtful.”

Madeleine Westerhout lost her job as director of Oval Office operations this week.

Trump says Westerhout’s reported remarks that he didn’t want to be photographed with daughter Tiffany are “just absolutely false.”

He adds: “I love Tiffany. Tiffany’s a great person.”

Trump says Westerhout called him after the incident became public and “was very upset. She was down.” Trump says Westerhout volunteered that she “was drinking a little bit” at the time.

Westerhout’s comments reportedly came during an off-the-record dinner with journalists and White House staffers.

The Associated Press was not present at the gathering. Westerhout did not immediately return a request for comment.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 08:20 IST

