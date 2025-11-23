Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Donald Trump signals flexibility on Ukraine deal, says peace plan ‘not final’

AFP |
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:13 am IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted coolly to the plan, saying he would propose "alternatives."

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his plan to end the war in Ukraine was not his final offer, and that "one way or the other," he hoped the fighting would stop.

Donald Trump says his plan to end Ukraine war not final offer(Bloomberg)
Donald Trump says his plan to end Ukraine war not final offer(Bloomberg)

When asked by reporters if his 28-point proposal -- which would see Ukraine cede territory, cut its army, and pledge to never join NATO -- was his "final offer to Ukraine," Trump replied: "No."

"We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted coolly to the plan, saying he would propose "alternatives."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he was willing to discuss the plan's details but if Kyiv refused it, Moscow would push on with its offensive in Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

On Friday, Trump said that November 27 -- when the United States celebrates Thanksgiving -- was an "appropriate time" to set for Zelensky to agree a deal, but he indicated it could be flexible.

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting," Trump told reporters. "At some point he's going to have to accept something."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the plan, a US official told AFP. European officials are also expected in Switzerland.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Donald Trump signals flexibility on Ukraine deal, says peace plan ‘not final’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On