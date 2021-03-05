Donald Trump sued by House impeachment manager over incitement of Capitol riot
A Congressman who helped lead the second impeachment of Donald Trump filed a lawsuit alleging the former president incited a mob that took over the US Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
Representative Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, filed the suit in federal court Friday. It’s the latest sign of legal peril for Trump over his role in the January 6 riot, even after he won acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial last month. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, filed a similar suit Feb. 16 claiming the riot was the culmination of a months-long campaign by the former president to discredit the election results.
Swalwell, who was one of the House impeachment managers, alleges Trump conspired with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama to incite the riot and violate the civil rights of the members of Congress who gathered to certify the election results. Giuliani and Brooks, both Republicans, appeared alongside Trump at the rally that preceded the Capitol assault.
“Trump lied to his followers, telling them that the certification of Joe Biden’s election was a ‘coup’ and that their country was being stolen from them,” Swalwell said in the lawsuit. “Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be former President Trump’s orders in service of their country.”
The suit seeks unspecified damages and raises the prospect of a lengthy discovery process that could uncover new evidence of Trump’s role in the riot, including private communications between him and Giuliani.
Legal experts expect a wave of private lawsuits in the coming weeks targeting Trump and others over the violence that erupted at the Capitol. But any suit against Trump will have to overcome a legal hurdle: The president is likely to claim that his speech on January 6 fell within his presidential duties, shielding him from litigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump State Department aide charged with assault at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge tells UK paper to print front-page notice on Meghan Markle legal win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, finds report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists add another new coronavirus variant to UK watchlist after 16 cases
- The coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant variant in the UK and was suspected behind the renewed surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush: Report
- Clubhouse had seen a surge in users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to build important 'passageway' to South Asia through Tibet: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump sued by House impeachment manager over incitement of Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan extends Covid-19 emergency in Tokyo, PM Suga apologises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crocodile hunt: Search on for unknown number of escaped reptiles in South Africa
- Police and Cape Nature officers are concentrating on an area as far as five kilometres upstream and five kilometres downstream of the escape point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World's worst Covid crisis is unfolding in Brazil, where no fix seems to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights
- In the past, Swiss voters have approved a ban on the construction of minarets in the Alpine country whose flag carries the cross.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy is first to block Covid-19 vaccine export. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
- Philip was admitted to the private London hospital on February 16, where he was treated for an infection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American Naureen Hassan named first VP, COO of New York Fed
- The appointment, effective March 15, was approved by the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate to begin in US Senate on Prez Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox