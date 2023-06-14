Donald Trump supporter called me ‘stupid b****’: Female reporter shares video

A Sky News reporter said that she was pushed out of Versailles- a Cuban restaurant in Miami- by Donald Trump supporters who had gathered there to protest against the former US president's arraignment. Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a federal court to 37 criminal charges which included mishandling classified documents upon leaving office and obstructing efforts to retrieve them. Supporters of former US president Donald Trump are seen.(AFP)

He was indicted last week making him the first former US president to face criminal charges in American history. After his appearance in court, he drove straight to Versailles to greet his supporters where the crowd sang him Happy Birthday. Donald Trump turns 77 years old on June 14.

Sophie Alexander, international affairs producer for Sky News, was also at the restaurant in Miami. She shared her experience on Twitter saying that she was thrown out of the restaurant by supporters "for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail."

“A man screamed 'stupid b****' in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’,” she said sharing footage of the scene shared by the reporter which showed a crowd of people surrounding Donald Trump and a female voice suddenly rising over the noise to ask, "President Trump, are you ready to go to jail?." The crowd then starts booing, with many saying "get her out of here," "out, out, out," and one man saying: “Get out, you stupid b****.”

"Thanks to all those asking, I got out perfectly safely," the reporter said.

At the restaurant, Donald Trump told his supporters, “I think it's a rigged deal here. I'm going to make a little speech tonight in Bedminster and I hope you're going to be there.” The former US president also said that the case against him was "political persecution" orchestrated by Joe Biden.

