Donald Trump to add a 'couple of countries' to US travel ban

Donald Trump to add a ‘couple of countries’ to US travel ban

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the administration plans to add seven countries including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, along with others in Africa and Asia.

Jan 22, 2020
Agence France-Presse
Davos (Switzerland)
US President Donald Trump said his administration was preparing to add a “couple of countries” to the controversial list of states whose citizens are subject to travel bans
US President Donald Trump said his administration was preparing to add a "couple of countries" to the controversial list of states whose citizens are subject to travel bans
         

US President Donald Trump said his administration was preparing to add a “couple of countries” to the controversial list of states whose citizens are subject to travel bans or severe restrictions on entry to the United States.

“We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that the names of the new countries would be announced “very shortly”.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the administration plans to add seven countries including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, along with others in Africa and Asia.

