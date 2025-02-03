Donald Trump to cut funding South Africa for treating ‘certain classes of people very badly’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused South Africa of treating “certain classes of people very badly” and said he would stop all future funding to South Africa until an investigation over the allegations is complete. US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it. We will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed,” said Trump on his Truth Social platform.

After Donald Trump's election victory, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was not worried about the country's relationship with the US president. He also said last week that he spoke to Trump after his election victory and was looking forward to working with his administration.

During his first term, Trump had pledged to investigate allegations of large-scale killings of white farmers and violent takeovers of their land in the African country.

In 2018, Trump said he asked his then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study” the issue. “South Africa is now implementing a land expropriation without compensation, a very dangerous path!” Trump had said.

The allegations of targeted killings of white farmers are rooted in South Africa's ongoing efforts to redistribute land. Controversy over the move has led to debates about the expropriation of land without compensation, a policy that many believe could exacerbate tensions between races. The issue has received great attention from the international media after allegations of targetted killings of white farmers.

The aid cut to South Africa comes a day after Donald Trump announced tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, kicking off a trade war.