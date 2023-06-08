Home / World News / 'No one told that I will be indicted in federal case', says Trump

Bloomberg |
Jun 08, 2023 03:38 AM IST

Special Counsel Jack Smith is wrapping up his investigation into Trump’s refusal to return classified documents after his 2020 election defeat.

Former President Donald Trump, who is under investigation by a federal special counsel over his handling of classified documents, said he hasn’t been told he’s going to be indicted in the case.

Former US president Donald Trump.(AFP)
“No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is wrapping up his investigation into Trump’s refusal to return classified documents after his 2020 election defeat. He is poised to announce possible criminal charges in the coming days or weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

A search warrant issued in the case last year indicated prosecutors were considering obstruction of justice, violations of the Espionage Act and mishandling government documents as possible charges.

