Donald Trump's executive order to proclaim 'there are only two sexes': Report

Upon taking office, US President-elect Donald Trump will issue executive orders to slash diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and proclaim that the US federal government will only recognize two sexes—male and female, Reuters reported, citing an incoming White House official. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania after a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

US funding will also not be used on transition medical procedures, the official said. They will also not be used to promote "gender ideology" – a term often used to reference any ideology that promotes non-traditional views on sex and gender. Follow Donald Trump oath taking ceremony LIVE updates

During his first term, Trump had announced that he would ban transgender troops from serving in the military. The decision was overturned by Biden when he took office in 2021.

Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

Trump, who has promised a new "golden age" for America, will take the oath at an indoor ceremony at the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 10.30pm IST (12pm ET).

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Trump and his wife, Melania, for "tea and coffee" at the White House. They all will travel together to the Capitol later.

Trump to sign 100 executive orders

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Trump promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office. These include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico, and undoing the Biden administration's directives on diversity and oil drilling.

Executive orders are signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports, according to the Associated Press.