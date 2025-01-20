Donald Trump to challenge status quo with orders on immigration, gender, crime | Details

US President-elect Donald Trump will challenge the status quo in the country with a spate of executive orders that rebuild immigration policies, end asylum access, send troops to the southern border and end birthright citizenship, a future White House official in the upcoming administration told the media. US President-elect Donald Trump attends a service at St. John's Church on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview some of the orders expected later Monday. According to the official, after being sworn in, Trump will declare a national emergency at the US southern border with Mexico on Monday and announce plans to send additional armed forces to help secure the border.

He will also sign an executive order focused on Alaska.

Here are some of Donald Trump's expected initial decisions:

Donald Trump will likely suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months. He plans to restore the death penalty in public safety. Donald Trump to reinstate Mexico policy and build the border wall. Trump to designate criminal cartels as designated global terrorists. One of the first executive orders Donald Trump plans to sign today will be aimed at establishing the Department of Government Efficiency. Donald Trump will issue executive orders upon taking office slashing diversity, equity and inclusion programs and proclaiming that the U.S. federal government will only recognize two sexes, male and female. As part of the executive orders, federal funds will not be used to promote "gender ideology," the official said, a loose term often used to reference any ideology that promotes non-traditional views on sex and gender.

What Pope Francis said on Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a "disgrace".

Francis made the comments during an appearance at an evening talk show, and then followed up Monday with an official telegram of congratulations to Trump on the day of his inauguration. Francis said he prayed that America would live up to its ideals of being a “land of opportunity and welcome for all.”

"It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” he wrote in the telegram.

