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Trump’s face on a $250 bill? Report says White House ‘pressing’ to break 150-year-old norm

If this happens, Donald Trump would become the first living person to appear on the US currency in more than 150 years.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 08:32 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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A $250 banknote featuring US President Donald Trump may be on its way, as his administration officials are reportedly pushing for the currency to be printed.

US President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026. (AFP)

The Trump administration is pressing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) — the agency responsible for printing America’s currency — to design a $250 banknote with Trump’s picture in the centre, The Washington Post reported. If this happens, Trump would become the first living person to appear on US currency in more than 150 years.

Law says only deceased people can appear on notes

US Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser Mike Brown, who were appointed to the Treasury Department last year, are reportedly the ones pushing employees at the money-printing agency to develop prototypes. However, staff members have flagged concerns, saying federal law currently allows only deceased individuals to appear on banknotes, the report said.

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The design is ready

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Soon after, Solimene was reassigned from her post by Treasury management on April 27, the Washington Post reported. The Treasury Department, however, said Beach has “never asked staff to print the bill before congressional passage.”

“These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy,” said one of the employees. “It takes years and years and years to produce these notes so they are reliable for the public.”

 
white house bank note donald trump
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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