Donald Trump's tariff 'Liberation Day' today, India, other countries prepare for impact | 10 points

President Donald Trump's administration is expected to announce new “reciprocal tariffs” on April 2 (early Thursday in India), though the White House provided no details about the size and scope of trade barriers 24 hours before the announcement that will hit all US trade partners. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order about tariffs increase, flanked by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.(REUTERS file)

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt's words at a press conference summed up what the US president has been arguing since assuming power on January 20. “The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people,” she said.

10 points on Trump's reciprocal tariffs