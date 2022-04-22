Dozens feared dead in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Report
An explosion struck a mosque in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, police said, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of casualties. The blast hit Mawlavi Sikandar mosque north of Kunduz city, provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP. "At the moment we have no details about the type of the blast or about casualties," he said.
Images posted to social media which could not be immediately verified showed holes blown through the walls of the mosque. A nurse at a nearby district hospital told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 casualties had been admitted from the blast.
"The people had gathered to worship in the mosque, and a blast happened," an eyewitness also told AFP over the phone. "There were a lot of casualties, around 30 to 40 people were injured and killed."
There was no official confirmation on the casualties from the incident.
It comes a day after the Islamic State group claimed a bomb attack at a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif that killed at least 12 worshippers and left 58 people injured.
They also claimed a separate attack in Kunduz city, which killed four people and wounded 18. Earlier on Friday the Taliban authorities said they had arrested the IS "mastermind" of Thursday's bombing at the mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.
Since Taliban fighters seized control of Afghanistan last year after ousting the US-backed government, the number of bombings has fallen but the jihadist and Sunni IS has continued with attacks -- often against Shiite targets.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.
The United Nations Security Council issued a statement on Afghanistan, strongly condemning the string of terror attacks; these follow other recent attacks against civilians & civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities, across the country.
‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister
South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections. The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May.
Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader
President Xi Jinping, who is set to secure a unprecedented third term as China's leader in a leadership reshuffle later this year, was elected on Friday by unanimous vote as a delegate to the 20th national congress of the ruling party at the Communist Party of China Guangxi regional congress. In China, CPC leaders are essentially selected and Xi becoming a delegate was more of a formality.
Top Covid expert recommends reopening China in orderly manner
In an editorial published earlier this month, China's top Covid expert Zhong Nanshan recommended the country reopen in an orderly manner to bring social and economic development back to normal and adapt to the global reopening. China's leading respiratory expert Zhong's views were published earlier this month in the National Science Review, an English-language journal affiliated with China's top science research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
No foreign conspiracy: Pakistan dismisses Imran Khan's claim
The National Security Committee of the Pakistan cabinet on Friday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government. Friday's meeting was chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. The content of the telegram was again discussed at Friday's meeting and it was concluded that there was no evidence of foreign conspiracy.
How many Russian soldiers have been killed so far? Ukraine says...
Russia lost 21,200 troops and 838 tanks since it launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces have said. In a tweet by the war-hit country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces have claimed Moscow suffered losses so far. Besides losing 21,000 troops, Russia lost 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 2,162 armed personnel carriers, 397 artillery systems and 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian forces claimed.
