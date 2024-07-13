 Dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded in Israeli attack on Khan Younis | World News - Hindustan Times
Dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded in Israeli attack on Khan Younis

Reuters |
Jul 13, 2024 03:07 PM IST

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in an Israeli attack on Saturday that hit tents housing displaced people in Gaza's Khan Younis, the Hamas-run media office said.

People carry a casualty at the site of what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)
People carry a casualty at the site of what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. There has been no statement yet from the Gaza health ministry on the official death toll.

ALSO READ| Israel to extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months

"The Israeli occupation army conducted a big massacre by bombarding the tent camps of the displaced in Khan Younis. The horrifying massacre killed and wounded more than 100 people, including members of the Civil Emergency Service," the statement issued by the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Follow Us On