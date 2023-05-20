Dream Job? This company will pay you $100 per hour for a 10-hour session to watch TikTok videos

Looking for quickways to make money? an influencer marketing agency named Ubiquitous might help you. According to a report by CNN, the agency is on the hunt for three persons whom it would pay $100 per hour for a 10-hour TikTok watching session. With the job, the company aims to understand emerging trends online. Image for representation.(Getty Images)

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” says the job application.

To apply for the dream job, all one needs to do is subscribe to Ubiquitous’ YouTube channel. And then fill out an application form which also contains a column where you have to enter how you are the best candidate for the job.

The requirement is that you must be at least 18 years old, have a TikTok account and must have complete idea about TikTok trends. The last date to apply for the job is May 31. Interested candidates can also apply through Ubiquitous' official website. The icing on the cake is that there is no entry fee for entering the competition.

As per reports, after the watching session, the participants will be asked to share their experience on any social media platform and tag the company.

Notably, in recent times, TikTok trends like “The Hot Girl Walk" went viral. "The Hot Girl Walk" involves content creators to share how they felt physically and mentally after long, outdoor walks.

