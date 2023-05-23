Driver smashes into Studio City Sushi Restaurant and vanishes, prompting police search

Law Enforcement authorities are on the lookout for a driver who crashed into a popular Japanese sushi restaurant in Studio City, Los Angeles, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Footage shows the wreckage outside the Sushi Restaurant. (Image Credit: KTLA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The severe crash occurred on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage to the establishment.

Emergency responders, including the Los Angeles Fire Department, arrived at Akira Sushi on Ventura Boulevard around 1:35 p.m. local time following reports of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they discovered a white Alfa Romeo lodged inside the restaurant, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

CCTV surveillance footage revealed that the Alfa Romeo veered off the road after sideswiping another vehicle. It then collided with a third vehicle before crashing through the front window of the restaurant. Debris can be seen flying inside the eatery as the car plowed through.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police from the Los Angeles Police Department have categorized the incident as a hit-and-run, as the driver fled on foot with a dog in tow. Unfortunately, no further details about the suspect have been disclosed at this time.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic scene. One witness, Odalis Alvarez, recounted seeing a man bleeding from the head and wearing an ankle monitor. The driver allegedly ran around the car to retrieve his dog before frantically leaving the scene.

Alvarez stated, "He said that he needed to call his wife because he just got into a car accident," highlighting the driver's distressed state.

Another eye-witness attempted to pursue the driver, who was visibly injured. They were unable to keep up as the suspect entered a nearby cab shortly after leaving the crash site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The L.A. Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue specialists were called in to assist with the extraction of the vehicle from the damaged building.

Nicholas Prange, a representative from the LAFD, confirmed their involvement in the operation.

Building and safety officials are currently assessing the structural integrity of the restaurant following the crash.

ALSO READ| Devastating car crash in Western Oregon claims seven lives and leaves several injured

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the establishment was empty at the moment of the collision, except for the head chef, who was working in the kitchen.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, and Police continue their search for the driver involved in this hit-and-run incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information will be gathered.

Topic Source: KTLA 5